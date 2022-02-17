Elko man gets suspended sentences in 2 grand larceny cases

ELKO – An Elko man was given two suspended sentences in Elko County Jail after being arrested twice on felony charges last year.

Skylar J. Eldridge, 28, was arrested in August on old Highway 40 for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. He was also arrested last April at 2509 Florida Ave. for grand larceny and possessing stolen property.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted grand larceny and no contest to another charge of attempted grand larceny.

District Judge Al Kacin sentenced Eldridge on Feb. 7 to two consecutive suspended terms of one year each.

According to Elko County Jail records, Eldridge was also arrested in March 2019 on a misdemeanor charge of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; in June 2018 for felony possession of a controlled substance; and in February 2015 for misdemeanor domestic battery.

