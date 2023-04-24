ELKO – An Elko man arrested for lewdness with a child and then for attacking deputies at the jail a few days later has been sentenced to up to life in prison.

Tyler E. Vance, 35, was arrested Sept. 5 after being accused of having sexual contact with a female relative on three occasions dating back over nine months.

While police were interviewing other relatives about the allegations, Vance arrived and “surrendered,” according to a police statement.

Vance appeared before a judge five days later in the jail’s courtroom, and as he was being walked back to a holding cell he “abruptly and without provocation” lunged at a detention deputy and pushed him, causing the deputy to strike his head against a concrete wall, according to a statement filed in Elko Justice Court.

He then attacked a second deputy with a closed fist to the face, causing substantial bodily harm, the report said.

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza reported that one of the deputies sustained a concussion and the other “had to have facial reconstruction surgery, it was such a violent attack.”

Vance pleaded no contest and was sentenced Monday by District Judge Mason Simons to 10 years to life for lewdness with a child under 14 years old, three terms of 8-20 years for attempted sexual assault on a child, 4-10 years for battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, and 4-10 years for battery on a protected person by strangulation and/or resulting in substantial bodily harm.