Elko man granted parole in 2012 murder

ELKO – An Elko man convicted of second-degree murder following a 2012 shooting in the downtown parking corridor has been granted parole.

Patrick Dunn of Spring Creek was 22 when he shot Erik Espitia, 30, following an argument between two groups of four people leaving two different bars.

He was charged with open murder. At his trial, District Attorney Mark Torvinen argued that someone in Dunn’s group yelled a racist epithet and a fight broke out. After the fight ended, Dunn retrieved a .40-caliber pistol from his car and shot Espitia.

Defense attorney John Ohlson claimed Espitia was aggressively moving toward Dunn when the shooting occurred.

Jurors listened to a recorded interview in which Dunn told police he was repeatedly kicked and knocked down.

“I honestly blacked out,” he said. “I remember being kicked to the ground and then being in the car on my way home.”

Dunn took police to a location near his home where he hid the gun.

The jury found Dunn guilty of second-degree murder. Dunn’s request for a new trial was denied, and he was sentenced in January 2013 to 11 to 30 years in prison, with parole eligibility after 11 years.

A Nevada Supreme Court panel upheld his conviction in March 2015.

Dunn was incarcerated in Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. He was granted parole last month and is to be released from custody in May.

