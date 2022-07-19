Elko man granted parole in burglary case

ELKO – An Elko man sentenced in February to 12-30 months in prison for burglary will be paroled in August.

Breydon C. Sherman, 21, pleaded guilty to burglary of a business and was sentenced Feb. 18 by District Judge Mason Simons. He was given no credit for time already served.

Sherman was granted parole in May during a hearing which he did not attend, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Sherman was originally accused of robbery after ripping a casino voucher out of the hand of a patron at an Elko casino and running out the door. He was on parole at the time.

Besides the prison time, Sherman was ordered to pay $210 in restitution to the victim.

Simons ordered Sherman’s sentence to be served consecutively to any previous sentences.

According to Elko County Jail records, Sherman was arrested in June 2019 at Walmart for obtaining a dangerous drug by fraud or forgery. He was arrested again in June of 2021 for failure to appear in court after being released on $5,000 bail.

Sherman pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to possess a false or altered prescription, and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.