Elko man injured by hit-and-run driver

ELKO – An Elko man was struck and seriously injured by a car in the tree streets.

The Elko Police Department said a 38-year-old man was walking his bicycle on Oak Street near the intersection with “A” Street around 12:04 a.m. Sunday when an older model white sedan struck him as it turned from “A” to Oak.

“The vehicle struck the victim, causing him to be lifted onto the hood and thrown onto the roadway,” stated police. “The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to stop to render aid and fled the scene.”

The victim man sustained significant injuries, including a broken leg and pelvis. He was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and later taken to Salt Lake City for advanced medical care.

Police said the sedan -- possibly an import model – was estimated to be traveling 25 mph prior to the collision.

Evidence at the scene indicates the bicycle became lodged under the vehicle and was dragged for several feet before becoming dislodged.

The victim told police he believed the suspect vehicle was occupied by two people.

Anyone with information that may assist officers in identifying the suspect driver or locating the vehicle involved in this incident is encouraged to contact dispatch at 775-777-7300.

