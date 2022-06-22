Elko man jailed for resisting arrest

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for battery on a police officer and resisting arrest after allegedly throwing a barrel of diesel fluid in a local business.

Tyrone Taylor, 47, was booked into Elko County Jail on June 16 after law enforcement was called to an Idaho Street business on a report of a man who threw a 55-gallon barrel of diesel fluid in the front lobby and left the premises.

According to the police report, staff told law enforcement that Taylor was a former employee. They said they planned to obtain a temporary protection order against him “and wanted Taylor to stay off the property.”

Law enforcement arrived at Taylor’s residence, where police reported he “immediately became combative and attempted to fight with officers.”

After unsuccessful attempts to deescalate the situation, police tried to take him into custody.

“As officers attempted to place Taylor into handcuffs, he began fighting,” the report stated, alleging Taylor kicked one officer in the leg and tried to bite the wrist of another officer multiple times.

The officers and Taylor also struggled over a baton until officers gained control and placed him into custody, the report continued.

Taylor was jailed on three charges, including a misdemeanor warrant. His bail was set at $15,355.

