Elko man jailed on burglary charge
ELKO – An Elko was arrested on Friday for allegedly burglarizing a Spring Creek residence two months ago.

Dylan, J. Wilkinson, 31, was booked in the Elko County Jail on one count of residential burglary with the intent to commit grand or petit larceny, a category "B" felony. 

An Elko County Sheriff’ deputy responded to a call on April 17 for a “past tense burglary” from the suspect’s estranged wife, according to court documents.  

She told the deputy the couple had been separated and she believed the burglary took place the day before after her husband had been watching Spring Creek apartment for several days.

Clothing, jewelry, kitchen items, mail, and baby clothing and gifts were missing from the residence in Spring Creek, the deputy's report stated. He noted there seemed to be evidience of a break-in though the back door. 

Charges were filed by the Elko County District Attorney's office on June 3.

Wilkinson was jailed on $20,000 bail.

