Elko man leads law enforcement on chase to Harrison Pass

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested after striking an officer with his vehicle and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase to Harrison Pass after being pulled over on suspicion of selling narcotics at a local gas station late Wednesday night.

Daniel J. Aguilar, 28, was booked into Elko County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, felony eluding, reckless driving, destruction of evidence, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, officers with the Elko Police Crime Suppression Unit pulled over Aguilar at Lamoille Highway and Pinion Road on a traffic stop.

As officers attempted to question Aguilar, police said he began reaching around in his waistband area, who told him to stop and exit the vehicle.

“Aguilar turned the steering wheel toward one of the CSU Officers, and drove away at a high rate of speed, striking the officer’s leg as he fled,” police said.

The chase led law enforcement down Lamoille Highway and onto Jiggs Highway with speeds reaching 60 to 100 mph. Police observed Aguilar nearly struck a patrol unit with its lights activated as he turned off of Lamoille Highway and “would drive on the wrong side of the road at times” slowing down for blind curves.

Finally, Aguilar slowed to 15 mph before coming to a stop at Ruby Valley Road at Harrison Pass.

Aguilar was observed by police throwing out suspected controlled substances from his window of the moving vehicle during the pursuit.

Members of the CSU and Elko County Sheriff’s office conducted a high-risk vehicle stop and Aguilar was placed into custody without further incident.

Police stated they found some controlled substances spilled on the floorboard of the vehicle that they identified as fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police stated no one was injured, “including the officer who Aguilar struck with his vehicle.”

Aguilar was booked in the early morning hours Thursday. His bail was set at $38,390.

