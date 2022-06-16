Elko man ordered to Drug Court for thefts

ELKO – An Elko man who has served five prison sentences since 2003 and was arrested six times in 2021 has been given suspended sentences for his latest convictions.

Ryan Jeffery Cowles, 38, pleaded guilty May 24 to burglary of a business and burglary of a motor vehicle in separate cases. District Judge Al Kacin ordered him to successfully complete the Drug Court program and to pay a total of $1,115 restitution.

According to Nevada Department of Corrections records, Cowles has served five prison terms on convictions including robbery, attempted battery by a prisoner, attempted possession of a firearm by an ex-felon, possession of a controlled substance, and burglary.

He was sentenced Dec. 16 by Kacin to 59 days in jail after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, and was given a suspended sentence on Nov. 9 in Elko Justice Court after pleading guilty to embezzlement.

Cowles’ latest sentence was for taking hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from an auto parts store in October. He had pleaded guilty to petit larceny in Elko Justice Court earlier that month in another case and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.

He also pleaded no contest in September to possessing stolen property and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.

Cowles was arrested three times last August: first for petit larceny, next on a charge of driving with a suspended license, and then at Kohl’s for felony possession of a controlled substance, possessing stolen property, driving without a driver’s license, and no proof of insurance.

He was also arrested in June 2021 on a bench warrant, and in February on multiple traffic charges.

Cowles was arrested in August 2020 after being accused of embezzling $2,787 from the Maverik on Mountain City Highway. Police said he voided 240 cash transactions in his first month on the job as a clerk.

And according to Elko Daily files, Cowles was one of three local men arrested in November 2015 for a burglary at AAA Self Storage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0