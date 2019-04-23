{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man pleaded guilty Monday to lesser charges in the kidnapping of two women in August.

John Glenn Hebel, 22, made his plea before Elko District Judge Nancy Porter on one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the first degree; one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of principal to eluding a police officer a manner posing a danger to persons or property. All charges are category “B” felonies.

The plea agreement dropped multiple charges filed on Jan. 11, including robbery, coercion and other firearms violations.

Hebel, who has been in custody since Jan. 22, was arrested in connection with the Aug. 30 kidnapping of two women in their early 20s who were thought to be involved in the theft of $600 from the boyfriend of one of the victims.

After the women were found on Boyd-Kennedy Road, a manhunt was launched by the Elko County Sheriff’s Department for the suspects. After a high-speed chase by Nevada Highway Patrol, the suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned on Pleasant Valley Road hours later.

The women were reportedly unharmed.

Hebel’s sentencing was set for July 1.

