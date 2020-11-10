Elko man receives 20 days in jail after leaving child alone

ELKO – An Elko man was sentenced to 20 days in jail for leaving a 1-year-old child alone in an apartment.

Chancy Daniel Gusky pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor, a misdemeanor, in Elko Justice Court.

He received a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Gusky was arrested Oct. 23 on one count of abuse or neglect of a child, a category “B” felony; and one count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a gross misdemeanor.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Sept. 22 when police were called to a residence by Gusky’s girlfriend, telling them he was supposed to be watching her 1-year-old but left the child alone while he took another woman’s vehicle to threaten the child’s mother over a domestic dispute.

According to the police report, officers said the child was found sleeping in a crib and “appeared well fed and did not appear to have any signs of injuries.”

The Department of Child and Family Services was called to the residence because the child had been left alone.

