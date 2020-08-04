Elko man seeks shower, charged with burglary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man found inside a business after hours told police he was looking for food and a place to take a shower.

Instead, he ended up being arrested for burglary.

Police were called to a medical supply business on Court Street last Wednesday evening after the owner spotted someone inside via security cameras.

Police secured the building and spotted Blake A. Swank, 27, in one of the rooms. He was arrested as he left through the back door.

Swank reportedly told police he entered the building through an unlocked basement window. His backpack and personal items were found in the basement crawl space.

Bail on the felony charge was set at $20,000.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 2