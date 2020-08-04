You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko man seeks shower, charged with burglary
0 comments
top story

Elko man seeks shower, charged with burglary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man found inside a business after hours told police he was looking for food and a place to take a shower.

Instead, he ended up being arrested for burglary.

Police were called to a medical supply business on Court Street last Wednesday evening after the owner spotted someone inside via security cameras.

Police secured the building and spotted Blake A. Swank, 27, in one of the rooms. He was arrested as he left through the back door.

Swank reportedly told police he entered the building through an unlocked basement window. His backpack and personal items were found in the basement crawl space.

Bail on the felony charge was set at $20,000.

Blake Swank

Swank
0 comments
0
2
1
1
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News