Elko man sent to prison following heroin, meth bust on I-80

ELKO – An Elko man arrested on charges of trafficking heroin and meth on Interstate 80 has been sentenced to prison.

Carl W. Brannon, 42, was driving a Hummer H3 that was pulled over Feb. 15 at the west Elko exit on a tip that it was headed to California “to pick up a large quantity of illicit controlled substances,” according to court records.

He and three other people were arrested on drug charges after a K-9 sniffed out more than 64 grams of heroin and more than 150 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Brannon pleaded no contest to sale or transportation of a controlled substance was sentenced Oct. 6 by District Judge Kriston Hill to up to five years in prison.

According to Elko County Jail records, Brannon was also arrested in June 2014 for attempted trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and in September 2013 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

He also pleaded no contest in March 2019 to obtaining money or property by false pretenses and was ordered to serve 92 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines. And he had been arrested in April 2018 on a charge of forgery.

Brannon was also arrested in July 2008 on two charges of sales of a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act. He was given a suspended sentence by District Judge Andrew Puccinelli and ordered to complete the Drug Court program.