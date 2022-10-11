Elko man sentenced for attempted incest

ELKO – An Elko man could serve up to 60 years in prison after pleading no contest to multiple sex charges including attempted incest.

Jason S. Brown was 34 when he was arrested in August 2019 on one count of incest and one count of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

He pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted incest, one count of attempted lewdness with a child under 14, and one count of attempted sexual assault. According to court documents, the crimes occurred between December 2014 and August 2019.

District Judge Al Kacin sentenced him on Oct. 6 to 6-15 years on each count, to be served consecutively.