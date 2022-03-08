Elko man sentenced in child sex case

ELKO -- An Elko man accused of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 16 at his northside residence has been sentenced to up to eight years in prison.

Gabriel R. Jim, 41, was arrested in September 2020 following an investigation into a report from May 2018. Police interviewed a girl who told them she was visiting a friend’s house the night before when she got up in the middle of the night to vomit. She said her friend’s father comforted her and at some point dragged her from her friend’s bedroom to the master bedroom, where she was sexually assaulted.

Jim reportedly then gave the girl a ride home around 4 a.m., and contacted her later to ask if she was alright.

Officers collected DNA samples and the girl’s cellphone for evidence.

Jim was originally charged with sexual assault on a child under the age of 16, or in the alternative, lewdness with a 14 or 15 year old child. He pleaded guilty to statutory sexual seduction and was sentenced March 1 by District Judge Al Kacin to 36 to 96 months in prison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 9