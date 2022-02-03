Elko man sentenced in knife assault

ELKO – An Elko man accused of pointing a knife at a woman was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon.

Christian B. Wulfenstein, 21, was originally arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after a woman told police that a man had taken both of her mountain bikes. Backyard surveillance video showed the man in a face mask.

The woman said she later saw the man walking down the alley behind her residence. When she confronted him, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and pointed it in her direction from approximately 5-6 feet away, according to the police report.

Police later saw a man matching the description walk behind a trailered boat on Grant Avenue. A knife was found on the boat.

Wulfenstein was arrested and released on bail, then arrested again on Jan. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

On Jan. 28 he was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail by District Judge Mason Simons. He was also ordered to serve 90 days in jail, pay $399 restitution to the victim and placed on probation for one year.

