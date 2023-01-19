 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko man sentenced in trailer park shooting

Austin Himmelman and Matthew Pennell

Austin Himmelman listens to his defense attorney, Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell, after he was sentenced in a double shooting to more than 17 years in prison on Jan. 18. 

 ELKO DAILY FREE PRESS

ELKO – An Elko man was sentenced in district court to a minimum of four years and maximum of 17 years in prison for a January 2021 shooting at a trailer park that left one man dead and a woman permanently disabled.

Austin Himmelman, 32, was sentenced by Judge Mason Simons for one count of involuntary manslaughter, a category “D” felony; and one count of battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm, a category “B” felony.

Simons also ordered Himmelman to pay $10,468.70 restitution for funeral costs to Jeannette Theel, the mother of Matthew Baze, who died three days after being shot twice in the back of the leg and once in the head.

Theel, who spoke during victim impact testimony, described her life since the day she learned about the shooting, the loss of her son, and the hole his death left in her family.

“I am asked to describe how it has affected myself and my family,” Theel said. “There are no words that can. The anguish and pain of the loss of my son Matthew Allen Baze has weighed my heart and my soul. My life has completely stopped.”

Crying as she read from a prepared statement, Theel told the court her son remains alive through the four people who received his organs after he died.

“The thing is, [Himmelman] didn’t kill Matthew that day. He lives on,” Theel said. “Four strangers are walking and talking, making memories and living life.”

“I’m angry and hurt,” Theel concluded. “Nobody deserves to be shot and killed. Nobody has the right to make that choice.”

Baze’s sister also tearfully spoke about the loss of her younger brother, reading from a poem she rewrote to fit her thoughts and feelings regarding Baze’s death and the aftermath -- including depression, anxiety, PTSD and nightmares.

“Matthew had many titles. Brother, son, cousin, uncle, father, spouse, best friend, helper, healer, and overall jokester of our family,” she said. “The poorly made decision to carry out the senseless act that led to Matthew’s death has removed all those titles.”

She said she would “constantly be Matthew’s voice,” and forgave Himmelman to set an example for her children.

“Austin, for my sake, for my kid’s sake in setting an example as a mom, I forgive you,” she said. “I won’t forget, but I forgive you for taking away my person and I hope that someday you can forgive yourself genuinely. As much as I want to hate you and hate what you caused, for my kids, I have to set an example so I forgive you.”

Himmelman, who had earlier declined to speak on his own behalf, responded to Baze's sister in tears.

“My heart goes out to every single one of you,” he said. “I wish everybody here knew the truth of what really happened. I’m not here to talk about that today. I can’t talk about that here today, but it’s a horrible, tragic accident, and if I could take it back, I would.”

“I’m so sorry. I’m not a cold-hearted monster. I did it out of fear for my own life,” Himmelman continued. “I’m sorry.”

In their statements, both Theel and Baze's sister expressed disappointment in how Himmelman’s case was handled by Nevada Deputy Attorney General Michael J. Bongard, given the defendant’s criminal record. They also asked Simons to sentence Himmelman to the maximum penalty allowed.

Bongard took over the case from the Elko District Attorney's Office, which cited a conflict of interest.

Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell addressed the court after victim impact testimony concluded, explaining that if the case had gone to trial there was a possibility Himmelman could have been acquitted by the jury.

“I believe that Attorney General Bongard gave the family the justice he could,” Pennell said. “The reason why I believe that is based on my evaluation of the case and how it was proceeding. We were on the path to victory, to where essentially it was very possible that he would be found not guilty.”

Pennell added that there was a witness who would have testified Baze extended his firearm at Himmelman first.

Bongard argued for the maximum penalty to be handed down.

“Mr. Himmelman, under the eyes of the law, was a habitual offender, but is no longer because of a change in the law,” Bongard said.

A recent court filing on Jan. 12 charging Himmelman with fighting or challenging to fight while in custody at the Elko County Jail last summer was proof to Bongard that Himmelman should be sentenced to prison.

“The latest offense in custody, it shows that he fails to follow the law in custody. He fails to follow the law, so I think probation should be out of the question,” Bongard concluded.

Pennell told the court they hoped for probation on the charges, but that Himmelman believed differently.

“Mr. Himmelman has expressed to me that he understands he could be sent to prison on this,” Pennell said.

The charges stemmed from an incident at a trailer park off South Fifth Street on Jan. 7, 2021, where police were called on a report that a man and a woman had been shot.

Baze, who suffered gunshot wounds to his head and pelvic area, died three days later at a Utah hospital following surgery.

The woman survived, but is still recovering from injuries to her abdomen, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the shooting occurred over a vehicle that was at Baze’s residence. The day before, Baze and Himmelman’s mother had an argument.

Two casings from a 9mm gun were found on the ground with multiple holes located on the exterior of the residence.

Himmelman was arrested five days after the shooting in Sparks and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He had been convicted in earlier cases of misdemeanor domestic violence, felony drug trafficking, being a fugitive from justice, and unlawfully using or being addicted to a controlled substance.

After his arrest, he was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for possessing a 9mm handgun after being convicted of a felony. About four months later, he was released on bail.

He was then arrested on June 21, 2021 after failing to appear in court on the firearms charge and his bail was set at $100,000.

He initially pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting substantial bodily harm, and discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure.

On Oct. 31, he pleaded no contest to two counts, including a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Before handing down his sentence, Simons acknowledged the family’s loss. “These cases are horrible for the families involved. There’s nothing I can do or say to bring back your relative, your child, your sibling, your spouse.”

Simons explained a “negotiated resolution was reached” in Himmelman’s case. “It may seem on its face unfair to those who lost a loved one, but I think Mr. Pennell framed it appropriately that it’s the justice that could be achieved in the case. That is sometimes a difficult analysis to understand as a third-party looking at the case. The evidence in this case is complicated from a perspective of how a jury might see it.”

“My heart goes out to the victims of this case. I wish there was something I could do to make you whole again. I know you’ll feel that loss for a long period of time,” Simons said.

Regarding Himmelman, Simons agreed with Bongard’s argument to hand down a prison sentence.

“If he’s not able to behave himself when he’s in custody, then likely he’ll be serving more than the minimum sentence in the Department of Corrections if he’s not behaving himself in prison.”

Himmelman’s sentence on the involuntary manslaughter charge was 19 months to two years in prison, while the battery charge had a penalty of two years and five months up to 13 and half years to be served consecutively.

The maximum combined sentence is 17 and a half years in prison with parole eligibility after four years, with credit for 614 days served in jail.

