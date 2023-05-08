ELKO – An Elko man arrested in December on drug and gun charges is being sent to prison on the gun charge.

Carlos A. Nunez, 30, was arrested along with a woman at an Elko hotel/casino after police received a tip that the woman was fleeing charges of child abuse and drug possession in Sparks.

According to an arrest report, Naomi Perry, 25, was carrying three-quarters of a gram of heroin and less than half a gram of meth, while Nunez had 357 blue fentanyl pills in his possession as well as a stolen 9mm handgun.

Nunez was originally booked into Elko County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property, possessing a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentence May 1 by District Judge Al Kacin to 2-5 years in prison.

Perry was arrested on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and on a criminal justice detainer. Her bail was listed at $13,000.

According to Elko Daily files, Nunez was also arrested in March 2016 on armed robbery charges after entering Smith’s grocery store and allegedly giving a note to a clerk instructing him to hand over money or he would be stabbed, according to the Elko Police Department. He got away with $300 but was found at a nearby casino and arrested.

Nunez was arrested again in 2017 and 2018 for violating conditions of a suspended sentence. According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, he was sentenced in March 2018 to four years in prison.

Nunez was also arrested in December 2015 on a burglary charge related to the theft of computer equipment from a Winchester Drive apartment.