Elko man sentenced to eight years in prison

ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested on violent charges multiple times over the past five years was sentenced this month to up to eight years in prison.

Kyle Fink, 32, pleaded no contest in October to separate charges of coercion constituting domestic battery, a category B felony; and attempting to carry concealed weapon, a category D felony. He was sentenced Dec. 17 by District Judge Mason Simons to consecutive terms of 19-48 months in prison on each charge.

On the morning of July 21, Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to a north Elko residence on a report of domestic battery from the night before. Upon arrival, officers noted the victim had numerous visible injuries.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Fink had strangled the victim and prevented her from leaving the residence or summoning help, police said.

The victim said she was able to contact law enforcement for assistance after Fink left for work that morning.

Fink was also arrested in May 2020 for domestic battery and July 2020 for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. He pleaded no contest to domestic battery in November 2020 and was given a suspended sentence in Elko Justice Court, along with 12 hours of jail time and 36 hours of community service.

Fink also pleaded no contest to battery in May 2018 and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail.

He was arrested two more times that year, on a parole violation and a parole and probation office hold.

He was arrested in December 2017 for violation of probation and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

In August 2017, Fink pleaded no contest to destroying real or personal property. He was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and ordered to serve 25 hours of community service.

In July 2017 Fink was arrested on three counts of battery, according to Elko County Jail records.

In August 2016 he was accused of assault with a deadly weapon. Police were called to a gas station where two people reported they were confronted by Fink and he reportedly pulled a knife and threatened to slit the driver’s throat over a previous disagreement.

--

This week's felony arrests:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0