Elko man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

ELKO – An Elko drug trafficker with a long history of offenses has been sentenced to prison.

George A. Smith, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of low-level trafficking in controlled substances, one count of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, and one count of burglary of a residence and was sentenced Monday to 7 to 18 years in prison by District Judge Kriston Hill.

Smith was arrested in July after officers from the Elko Police Department Crime Suppression Unit found him driving a stolen truck. They chased him but when speeds reached 90 mph they slowed down. Soon after, they located the truck parked on Meadow Ridge Drive. Smith was found “hiding on the roof of his residence,” police said.

A search warrant was obtained and fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine were recovered from the vehicle.

Smith was originally booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, trafficking a controlled substance, residential burglary, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a motor vehicle, felony eluding and obstructing an officer.

He was also later charged with stealing a woman’s purse from a local bar-restaurant in May.

Smith was also arrested and convicted on other previous charges, most recently pleading guilty in June 2020 to attempted burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card. He was given a suspended sentence by District Judge Nancy Porter, placed on probation for five years and ordered to enter the Adult Drug Court program.

In August 2019, Smith was arrested on two counts of burglary, two counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, obtaining or using another person’s identification for harmful or unlawful purposes, and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

The offenses occurred in 2017 but he was not charged until 2018. In January 2020 he pleaded guilty to a single count of theft and was sentenced in Elko Justice Court to 54 days of time served in jail.

Smith was also arrested on misdemeanor traffic charges in May 2015 after police pulled over his vehicle and a female passenger admitted having methamphetamine stuffed down her pants.

Smith was also arrested in February 2015 after he was pulled over by police, who said he was carrying marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Smith was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison in 2010 for drug trafficking, and up to a year in prison in 2018 for possessing a stolen vehicle in Humboldt County.