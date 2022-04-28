Elko man sentenced to prison for stealing gun from car

ELKO – An Elko man who pleaded guilty in two felony cases this month has been sentenced to up to six years in prison.

Leslie L. Oppenhein, 28, pleaded guilty to grand larceny of a firearm and was sentenced April 22 by District Judge Mason Simons to 30-75 months. He was also given a concurrent sentence of 12-30 months on a charge of drug possession.

Oppenhein has served two prior prison terms on charges including battery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, and possession of stolen property.

He was arrested for breaking a car window and stealing a gun from the vehicle parked outside an Elko casino in November 2021. He was also charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a gun in April 2021, as well as failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and in February 2021 for obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses and resisting a public officer.

Oppenhein was 18 years old when police said he and two 17-year-olds robbed two people at gunpoint in August 2012. When they tried to flee, Oppenhein shot one of them in the back.

Police said when they arrested him the following morning at his home they found $10,000 worth of stolen property, including guns, prescription pills, electronics and motorcycles.

Oppenhein was originally charged with attempted murder and 11 other felonies but most of the charges were dropped in a plea bargain.

He was sentenced by District Judge Nancy Porter to five to 16 years in prison in April 2013.

