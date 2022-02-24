Elko man sentenced to prison in stolen vehicle case

ELKO -- An Elko man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny of a vehicle.

Joshua G. Kay, 36, was charged in August 2021 with possession of stolen property. He was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison on Feb. 22 by District Judge Kriston Hill.

While awaiting sentencing, Kay was also arrested last month on a charge of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Police said he was a passenger in a stolen pickup whose driver was also arrested.

Kay was also arrested in 2020 for violating probation, and on felony charges in July 2018, November 2016 and in October 2014.

He was sentenced to prison in 2017 after being convicted of attempted possession of a firearm by an ex-felon, and in 2019 for attempted home invasion.

Elko police said the home invasion arrest occurred July 3, 2018, at a tree streets residence where Kay entered a house and shoved the homeowner. Earlier that day, he was seen knocking on a neighbor’s door and saying, “Police, open up now.” He did not gain entry to that house, but his actions were caught on surveillance video.

Kay’s illegal firearm possession charge was filed after he was accused of yelling at people in front of a gas station/convenience store. Police found him a short distance away and when they approached, he reportedly dropped his personal belongings and “went into a fighting stance.”

Police said the bag he had been carrying contained a handgun with a loaded clip, a baggie of marijuana, and Zig Zag rolling papers.

Kay was also arrested in December 2018 on charges of battery by a prisoner and fighting or challenging to a fight.

