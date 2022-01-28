Elko man sentenced to prison on battery charges

ELKO -- An Elko man who has been arrested a dozen times over the past four years has been sentenced to prison.

Javon J. Keester, 21, pleaded no contest this month to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison by District Judge Mason Simons.

Keester was last arrested Nov. 23 in Reno on a warrant for contempt of court and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

According to Elko County Jail records, he was arrested Sept. 11, 2020, for battery by a prisoner; July 31, 2020, for battery by a prisoner and damaging jail property; April 16, 2020, for battery on a protected person; Jan. 8, 2020, for felony possession of a controlled substance; and July 30, 2019, for battery on a protected person.

Keester was also arrested July 12, 2019, for battery with a deadly weapon. Police were called to a southside residence on a report of a stabbing. They found Keester three blocks away, and the knife was found along his path. Police said the stabbing apparently occurred during an argument over a debt.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of battery in Elko Justice Court and on Nov. 15, 2019, was ordered to serve 120 days in jail and pay $1,065 in fees and fines.

Keester also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 187 days in jail on April 30, 2020, by District Judge Nancy Porter. Less than a week later he was sentenced by District Judge Al Kacin to 180 days in jail after pleading no contest to battery on a health care provider.

