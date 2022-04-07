Elko man sentenced to prison time for burglaries

ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested more than half a dozen times last year pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and has been sentenced to up to 14 years in prison.

Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, appeared in Elko District Court on March 26 to be sentenced in multiple cases including felony drug offenses. He pleaded guilty to drug possession, attempted possession, business burglary and residential burglary.

District Judge Mason Simons sentenced him to 19-48 months on one burglary charge and 48-120 months on the other, to be served consecutively. Mendive was given suspended sentences on the drug charges and credited for 132 days served in jail.

He was also ordered to pay a total of $10,701.22 restitution to burglary victims.

Mendive and another man were charged with the theft of firearms from an Elko storage facility.

Police were called Oct. 15 by a renter at Elko East Mini Storage who reported the theft of guns and numerous collectibles. They identified Mendive from surveillance footage that showed a red watch on his left wrist and tattoos on his right hand. The video shows Mendive removing items from the storage unit and putting what appears to be a rifle into the trunk of a vehicle he was driving.

The same criminal complaint also charged Mendive with entering a garage at a home on Wright Way on Aug. 13 taking a bow and archery accessories.

Mendive was also arrested in November after deputies were dispatched to a neighborhood in the Marina Hills section of Spring Creek on a report of a man “hiding in the bushes and changing his clothes.” He consented to be searched and was found to be carrying a pistol tucked in his front waistband. He was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Mendive was also arrested in August on Front Street in Elko for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic device. He was also arrested July 16 on Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.

Mendive was arrested twice in June on felony drug charges. He was also arrested in May for drug paraphernalia and in March on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Mendive was also arrested in June 2016 after police were called to a 12th Street apartment on a report of heavy foot traffic and behavior that seemed to indicate drug activity. They found Mendive and another man and woman standing by a car with another person lying in the backseat along with a hypodermic needle and empty gun holster.

Police impounded the car and later found drugs and nine guns that had been reported stolen, according to a detective’s report.

In that case, District Judge Nancy Porter determined that Mendive “should receive the benefit of a deferred sentence” since he pleaded guilty, had not been previously convicted, and was an alcoholic or drug addict who would likely be rehabilitated.

In June 2017, Mendive was placed on probation for three years and ordered to enter the Adult Drug Court and to pay $500 restitution. The order also stated that violation of the conditions “will result in the imposition and execution of sentencing and would probably include incarceration.”

However, Elko County Jail records show that Mendive was arrested two months later on a drug court hold, in November 2018 for violating probation, and again in February 2019 for violating probation.

