top story

Elko man sentenced to year in jail for taking roommate's car

ELKO – An Elko man was sentenced to one year in jail on Friday in Elko District Court for taking his roommate’s car three months ago.

Christopher A. Wicklander, 54, pleaded no contest to one count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to 364 days in the Elko County Jail by Judge Mason Simons.

On March 3, a man called police about a missing vehicle. He reported he had been sharing the room with Wicklander for the past few months.

Surveillance video of the motel’s parking lot showed Wicklander leaving the room and driving away in a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer.

Man accused of taking roommate's car

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies found Wicklander and the vehicle later that day.

Christopher Wicklander

Wicklander
