ELKO – An Elko man was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison on charges related to an arrest for child pornography.
Brandon K. Evans, 24, pleaded no contest to four counts of statutory sexual seduction in a plea agreement that dropped multiple charges, including sexual assault, possession of pornography and open and gross lewdness.
Evans was sentenced Jan. 29 by Elko District Judge Al Kacin to 15 to 48 months on each of the four counts, to be served consecutively, an aggregate of five to 16 years, with credit for 232 days previously served.
Evans made the plea Oct. 29 before Judge Nancy Porter, who recused herself from the sentencing phase.
Evans was arrested on June 12 along with Jake M. Vega after a four-month investigation by the Elko Police Department, the Elko County Sheriff’s office, the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit.
The Nevada Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations and the Major Crimes Unit out of Carson City were also involved.
Upon their arrest, authorities alleged the two had lured a minor under the age of 18 to participate in sexual activity and used digital media to exchange images of a sexual nature.
Vega’s preliminary hearing is scheduled March 8 in Elko Justice Court.
