ELKO – The Elko Police Department is asking the public to assist with the investigation into an Elko man who is alleged to have installed cameras in his daughter’s room.

Jesus Flores De La Cuesta, 35, was booked in Elko County Jail Tuesday on one count of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age, following an investigation that began in April.

Elko Police received reports of De La Cuesta allegedly hiding cameras in the bedroom and bathroom of the girl. She was subsequently interviewed by personnel from the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center about the allegations which revealed more information.

After the interview, police reported they had enough information to execute a search warrant at a southside residence where “multiple electronic devices were seized.”

Police analyzed the devices that they said provided probable cause for De La Cuesta’s arrest.

Police ask that if anyone has any information, or believes that their child may be a victim related to these allegations, please contact Detective Mike Marshowsky at 775-777-7310.