ELKO – An Elko woman has been arrested on felony child abuse charges related to an altercation that reportedly included her threatening to kill herself live on Facebook.

According to an Elko Police Department officer’s report, LaDora E. Garcia, 38, choked one minor female and pushed another on the evening of May 29, also striking a male visitor with her fist.

When police arrived at the east Elko residence only one minor child was inside. Witnesses on the scene said Garcia had displayed a firearm live on Facebook and sent one minor female a picture of herself with the barrel of a handgun in her mouth and a shotgun in the car seat.

Police pinged her phone and determined she had driven north of town on Mountain City Highway where she crashed her SUV and was seen sitting in the middle of the roadway. A man picked her up and took her to the Elko Police Station but she fled on foot and was later spotted on the 12th Street Bridge.

Officers said they intended to assist Garcia with her mental crisis and not incarcerate her, but she made several attempts to walk to the edge of the bridge so they placed her in handcuffs and took her to the hospital for evaluation.

Garcia was arrested Sunday at an Elko casino on a warrant charging her with one count of child abuse. The complaint lists three potential victims under the age of 18.

Her bail was listed at $100,000.