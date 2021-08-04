Elko murder suspect arrested, victim identified

ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested on a charge of open murder following a fatal shooting at a southside Elko residence.

Joshua W. Melton, 51, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon at the Elko Police Station.

Elko Dispatch was contacted at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday about a possible shooting at Melton’s residence on Bullion Road. Police, fire and emergency medical units responded and pronounced Edward T. Gilbreath, 37, dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

“The victim and suspect knew each other and had worked together in the past,” stated the Elko Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gilbreath was at Melton’s residence when there was some type of dispute, Melton produced a handgun and shot Gilbreath, police said.

Melton was booked into the Elko County Jail without bail.

The suspect has been arrested multiple times on minor offenses. Gilbreath has been arrested four times since the beginning of the year, including on charges of domestic battery, abuse of an old or vulnerable person, felony possession of a controlled substance, battery on a protected person, and violating a domestic violence temporary protective order.