 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko murder suspect arrested, victim identified
0 comments
breaking top story

Elko murder suspect arrested, victim identified

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested on a charge of open murder following a fatal shooting at a southside Elko residence.

Joshua W. Melton, 51, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon at the Elko Police Station.

Elko Dispatch was contacted at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday about a possible shooting at Melton’s residence on Bullion Road. Police, fire and emergency medical units responded and pronounced Edward T. Gilbreath, 37, dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

“The victim and suspect knew each other and had worked together in the past,” stated the Elko Police Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gilbreath was at Melton’s residence when there was some type of dispute, Melton produced a handgun and shot Gilbreath, police said.

Melton was booked into the Elko County Jail without bail.

The suspect has been arrested multiple times on minor offenses. Gilbreath has been arrested four times since the beginning of the year, including on charges of domestic battery, abuse of an old or vulnerable person, felony possession of a controlled substance, battery on a protected person, and violating a domestic violence temporary protective order.

After this week’s shooting occurred, police said they had identified the suspect and that there was no danger to the public.

Surge in crime and cities around this country has gotten President Biden's attention set to hold a strategy session at the White House with federal and local law enforcement officials what has become a top concern among voters.
Joshua W. Melton

Melton
0 comments
2
1
0
6
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News