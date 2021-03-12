Elko murder suspect bound over to district court

Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram represented the State in the case, and is seeking the death penalty.

Members of Leniz’s family were also present during the preliminary hearing.

The four-hour hearing included testimony from eight witnesses, including law enforcement and employees of McDonald’s, one of whom was present when Leniz was shot.

The hearing also included playback of video surveillance footage at McDonald’s that recorded the view of the drive-through lane and interior footage of where Leniz was standing when she was shot.

Two videos showed the assailant approach the window and point the firearm at Leniz. An employee who was sitting a few feet away testified he heard a scream from the outside before Leniz emerged from the window and collapsed in his arms.

As the court watched the video of the shooting, Mullis leaned over in his seat with his head lowered and did not watch. Throughout the hearing he was visibly emotional, crying at one time, or holding his hand over his face.

Leniz died of a single 9mm gunshot wound to her torso, striking internal organs including the spinal cord, lung and heart, according to the autopsy report from Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.