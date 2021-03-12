Elko murder suspect bound over to district court

ELKO – Attempted robbery was announced as the motive in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl working at the Idaho Street McDonald’s four months ago.
Justin Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca was bound over to district court Friday by Elko Justice of the Peace Elias Goicoechea on one count of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, including first-degree murder, felony murder and all lesser included offenses.
According to an amended criminal complaint filed on March 8, the open murder charge includes attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.
“Thus, defendant unlawfully shot and killed Kylee Leniz in the perpetration or attempted perpetration of robbery,” the court document stated.
It also included a second charge of concealing or destroying evidence of the commission of a felony, which is a gross misdemeanor.
In December, a $500 reward was offered by Leniz’s family for the recovery of a 9mm Hi-Point pistol with distinctive “money grips.” The weapon was not mentioned during the preliminary hearing.
ELKO – Police are still searching for the firearm used in the Nov. 1 slaying of 16-year-old Kylee Leniz, and her family has offered a $500 rew…
Mullis appeared in court Friday morning and was assigned attorney Gary Woodbury and Public Defender Matthew Pennell as his defense counsel. Woodbury is qualified as special defense counsel under the rules of the Nevada Supreme Court in matters where the death penalty may be sought or imposed.
Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram represented the State in the case, and is seeking the death penalty.
Members of Leniz’s family were also present during the preliminary hearing.
The four-hour hearing included testimony from eight witnesses, including law enforcement and employees of McDonald’s, one of whom was present when Leniz was shot.
Elko Police Department released this photo of a suspect later identified as Justin Michael Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca. He was arrested Monday a…
The hearing also included playback of video surveillance footage at McDonald’s that recorded the view of the drive-through lane and interior footage of where Leniz was standing when she was shot.
Two videos showed the assailant approach the window and point the firearm at Leniz. An employee who was sitting a few feet away testified he heard a scream from the outside before Leniz emerged from the window and collapsed in his arms.
As the court watched the video of the shooting, Mullis leaned over in his seat with his head lowered and did not watch. Throughout the hearing he was visibly emotional, crying at one time, or holding his hand over his face.
Leniz died of a single 9mm gunshot wound to her torso, striking internal organs including the spinal cord, lung and heart, according to the autopsy report from Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Additionally, Ingram presented a video to the court of a jail call between Mullis and another person from Dec. 23. In the video, Mullis stated he had recently resumed using drugs and needed money “and I went to McDonald’s and ended up shooting a girl.”
Earlier in the phone conversation, Mullis said “Everybody’s always told me I shouldn’t carry guns, and they were right.”
The footage of the call was provided by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
A photo of the suspect was released, and police received tips from the public that they used to identify him as Justin Mullis.
Mullis remains in custody at the Elko County Jail without bail.
This preliminary hearing is the second death penalty case in Elko County over the past year. Bryce Dickey was charged with open murder in the March 2020 death of 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky.