ELKO – Local residents can now track sex offenders through a service offered through the Elko Police Department.
The office announced its website now has a link to OffenderWatch, described as “the nation's leading registered sex offender management and community notification tool.”
Local law enforcement agencies use the service to manage and monitor the whereabouts, conduct and compliance status of registered offenders in Elko – and now anyone can log on and search the site.
OffenderWatch is updated continuously as sex offender addresses and other offender information is entered by the Elko PD.
There are several ways to search the site.
“You may enter any address in the county and see real-time information on the publishable offenders within the specified radius of the address you enter,” stated the announcement.
Police said offenders move frequently, and residents can sign up for an email alert system to avoid having to check the maps repeatedly.
“You may confidentially register as many addresses in the county as you wish, and we will continuously monitor the addresses and send you an email alert if a new offender registers an address within one mile of any address you register,” said the announcement. “There is no cost for this service and no limit to the number of addresses you can register -- your email address and physical addresses are all confidential.
For more information call 777-7310 or check out the Elko Police Department’s website or Facebook page.
