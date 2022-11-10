Elko police: Attempted scam reaches new level of danger

ELKO – Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to a local bank Thursday to assist a citizen who was nearly the victim of what could have been a costly scam.

The victim received a telephone call from someone who stated they were a member of the Elko Police Department. The suspect told the unsuspecting victim she had a warrant for her arrest, and she would need to pay $12,000 in order to avoid being arrested.

The suspect had attempted to arrange a meeting with the victim to obtain the cash.

She became suspicious and contacted police.

When EPD Officers contacted the victim, she had just drawn $12,000 in cash out of her account.

The suspect used a cloned telephone number that showed up on the victim's cellphone caller ID as being a legitimate EPD phone number. Fortunately, the suspect(s) were unsuccessful.

Officers are investigating the incident, in an attempt to identify any suspect(s) in this case.

Although many such scams are perpetrated by suspects operating in foreign countries or jurisdictions outside the Elko area, this particular scam would have required an in-person meeting with the victim.

This adds an additional element of danger to the victim, in that they would potentially be meeting with a suspect involved in the commission of a felony crime.

The EPD would like to remind everyone that no law enforcement entity would ever call someone to solicit bail money.

In the event you receive such a phone call, hang up and contact law enforcement immediately.