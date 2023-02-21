On Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 11:04 a.m., Elko Law Enforcement personnel were dispatched to a report of an active shooter at Elko High School.

Elko Central Dispatch received a call from an individual who stated he was outside EHS and was preparing to enter the school and begin firing at students.

Dispatchers could hear what sounded like gunshots before the call disconnected.

Personnel from multiple Law Enforcement agencies, including local School Resource Officers, EPD personnel, ECSO Deputies, members of the Nevada State Police and Elko Juvenile Probation Officers converged on the school.

Law Enforcement personnel began checking buildings and classrooms, as the school entered a lockdown mode, with many students and teachers sheltering in place.

No shooter was located and no one was injured in the incident.

Several other schools throughout the state received similar calls at approximately the same time.

The incidents were all apparent "swatting" calls, which are defined as a prank call to emergency services, designed to generate a large response of armed police officers to a given location.

Police Officers take all such calls for service seriously, as they must assume the situation is an actual shooting incident until proven otherwise.

During an actual active shooting incident, seconds count in being able to save lives.

"Swatting" incidents can be extremely dangerous for a variety of reasons.

The current Nevada cases are being investigated by the FBI and the Nevada State Police.

The Elko Police Department would like to remind everyone that it is important for citizens to avoid entering the area when such an incident is underway.

During the aforementioned incident, there were reports of parents trying to enter the school to find their children.

These actions, although well intentioned, can interfere with Law Enforcement operations during a tactical search for a criminal threat.