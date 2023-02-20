ELKO – It has been more than a month since two people were shot – and one of them seriously injured – while driving on the 12th Street Bridge.

District Attorney Tyler Ingram said Friday that the case has been submitted to his office and “a charging decision is forthcoming.”

The Elko Police Department was notified of the shooting at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19 when two gunshot victims arrived at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. One victim had multiple wounds and was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital for advanced medical care. The other had a single wound and was treated at NNRH and released.

The victims and shooter were in separate vehicles on the bridge when the incident occurred. Police said the drivers of both vehicles had been involved in a dispute that began at a business on North Fifth Street.

Police notified the public of the shooting on the following morning and sought information to help identify the suspect’s vehicle. A week later they announced that everyone involved in the incident had been identified.

“Both parties who were wounded in the incident are expected to recover from their injuries,” the EPD reported on Jan. 26.

Ingram said police submitted the case to his office on Feb. 8.

Earlier in January, an Elko man was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon following a Sept. 2 shooting incident at South Fork Canyon.

According to an Elko County Sheriff deputy’s report, ATV riders were fired at by a man in a pickup, but the gun jammed after two shots. They were able to identify the suspect as Garry G. Foster, 61.

Witnesses were interviewed and evidence recovered at the scene of the shooting. The case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office and a criminal complaint was filed against Foster on Dec. 29. He was booked at Elko County Jail on Jan. 4 – four months after the incident.

Also in January, an Elko man was sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison for a January 2021 shooting at a trailer park that left one man dead and a woman permanently disabled.

Austin Himmelman, 32, was also ordered to pay $10,468.70 restitution for funeral costs to the mother of Matthew Baze, who died three days after being shot twice in the back of the leg and once in the head.

According to court documents, the shooting occurred over a vehicle that was at Baze’s residence. The day before, Baze and Himmelman’s mother had an argument.

Later in January, 24-year-old Justin Mullis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing 16-year-old Kylee Leniz at a fast-food drive-up window in October 2020. Mullis had intended to rob the restaurant in order to obtain money for drugs, according to the district attorney’s criminal complaint.

Also in January, a man was shot to death and a woman stabbed to death in a residence east of Elko before the killer took his own life.

The sheriff’s office described the incident as a murder-suicide.