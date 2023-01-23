 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko police halt burglary at ATV dealership

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on multiple charges early Monday morning after police responded to a “theft in progress” at a motorsports dealership.

Elko Police Department officers were dispatched at about 1:40 a.m. and found evidence that they interrupted the theft of an off-road vehicle.

“The suspect attempted to run the stolen off-road vehicle through a fence that surrounds the dealership property, resulting in damage to the vehicle and the fence,” stated EPD.

Officers located 38-year-old Enrique A. Franco hiding in an undeveloped area adjacent to the dealership.

Police said Franco attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Two EPD officers sustained minor injuries during the incident. One had a laceration to his hand that required stitches, and was treated and released from Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

Franco was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, destroying or injuring real or personal property, and resisting a public officer. His bail was listed at $66,140.

According to jail records, Franco was also arrested in July 2020 and in October 2020 on Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charges, in June 2015 for domestic violence, and in June 2013 for reckless driving and eluding a police officer.

Enrique Franco

Franco
