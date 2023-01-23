Elko police halt burglary at ATV dealership

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on multiple charges early Monday morning after police responded to a “theft in progress” at a motorsports dealership.
Elko Police Department officers were dispatched at about 1:40 a.m. and found evidence that they interrupted the theft of an off-road vehicle.
“The suspect attempted to run the stolen off-road vehicle through a fence that surrounds the dealership property, resulting in damage to the vehicle and the fence,” stated EPD.
Officers located 38-year-old Enrique A. Franco hiding in an undeveloped area adjacent to the dealership.
Police said Franco attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody after a brief chase.
Two EPD officers sustained minor injuries during the incident. One had a laceration to his hand that required stitches, and was treated and released from Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
Franco was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, destroying or injuring real or personal property, and resisting a public officer. His bail was listed at $66,140.
According to jail records, Franco was also arrested in July 2020 and in October 2020 on Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charges, in June 2015 for domestic violence, and in June 2013 for reckless driving and eluding a police officer.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Adriana C. Chinn
Adriana C. Chinn, 21, of West Valley, Utah was arrested Jan. 18, 2023, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Alejandra Molina
Alexandra M. Molina, 27, of Elko was arrested Jan. 15, 2023, at Albertson’s for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and false statement to obstruct a public officer.
Bronson K. Gardner
Bronson K. Gardner, 24, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah was arrested Jan. 18, 2023, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Chavis V. Russell
Chavis V. Russell, 39, of Elko was arrested Jan. 15, 2023, at Morse Lane and Bullion Road for residential burglary, third-offense domestic battery, and false imprisonment. Bail: $37,500
Chelsie M. Potter
Chelsie M. Potter, 38, of Elko was arrested Jan. 19, 2023, at 3600 Idaho St. for trespassing, battery on a protected person, and two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,975
Cody L. Huff
Cody L. Huff, 31, of Elko was arrested Jan. 20, 2023, at 1309 Idaho St. for two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of possessing stolen property worth $5,000 to $25,000, two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, petit larceny, attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $157,280
James H. Clark Jr.
James H. Clark Jr., 59, of Wells was arrested Jan. 17, 2023, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for two counts of first-degree arson, and willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of dog. Bail: $105,000
John T. Falvey
John T. Falvey, 62, of Deeth was arrested Jan. 17, 2023, at 142 Second St. in Wells for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000
Matthew J. Sinclair
Matthew J. Sinclair, 33, of Elko was arrested Jan. 19, 2023, at Fourth and Oak streets for conspiracy to obtain by false pretenses and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $25,000
Rocky S. Salazar
Rocky S. Salazar, 41, of Elko was arrested Jan. 19, 2023, at Maverick Casino for owning a gun by a prohibited person and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,630
Roger D. Gray
Roger D. Gray, 44, of Elko was arrested Jan. 19, 2023, at Sixth and Pine streets for conspiracy to obtain by false pretense, and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $25,000
