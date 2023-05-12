ELKO – Police responded to a possible kidnapping attempt Friday in the Autumn Colors subdivision.

An Elko Police Department statement said a woman had been reported walking into a Boulder Creek residence and inquiring about the whereabouts of the resident’s daughter. The woman had the name and age of the daughter and said that the daughter needed to come with her to complete a school application.

The woman was of Hispanic descent, appearing to be in her 30s, wearing red and black dreadlocks. She was driving an older blue convertible Audi sedan with Wyoming temporary paper license plates.

“This appears at this time to be a parental/custodial kidnapping attempt and that the juvenile was targeted,” stated police. “The child was not taken and was not harmed.”

Police said they are continuing their investigation but there is no indication that any other children in the area are at risk.

Anyone who has any information about this case is asked to contact the non-emergency phone number at Elko Dispatch, 775- 777-7300.