ELKO – Police recovered “a vast amount” of stolen items during a surveillance operation that resulted in two arrests.

On May 17, members of the Elko Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit were surveilling a residence in the 2300 block of Virginia Way where police said the residents were known to have outstanding arrest warrants. Additionally, there had been information that stolen items and illicit narcotics had been moving in and out of the residence regularly, according to an EPD press release.

The investigators were able to locate both residents outside of the house and they were taken into custody on warrants. During the arrest warrant service, a trailer that had been stolen in Colorado was located in the driveway. “This gave further credence to the information that officers had that the occupants of the residence had been trafficking in stolen goods,” stated the EPD.

The residents were identified as Tamara Reese-Tomten, 60, and Graydon Jolliff, 45.

Based on the information that the officers had, they applied for a search warrant for the residence and it was granted. Members from the Elko Police Department’s Detective Division, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division, and the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit participated in the search of the residence. The Elko County District Attorney’s Office assisted in providing legal oversight.

“During the course of their search they uncovered a vast amount of stolen merchandise as well as illicit narcotics and paraphernalia,” stated EPD. “The stolen items were linked to multiple thefts, not only in the Elko area, but in other areas of the state and surrounding states.”

Both suspects were booked on multiple felony charges and are being held in Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence from previous arrests.

Jollif was arrested in September 2021 on an attempted burglary charge. He pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit burglary and was given a suspended sentence by District Judge Mason Simons. He was also arrested in April 2022 on felony drug charges and in February 2022 on stolen property, firearm and drug charges.

Reese was arrested in January 2022 for attempted burglary of a structure, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner; and in September 2019 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, resisting a public officer, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying or concealing evidence, battery by a prisoner, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Police said the current investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may believe they have relevant information can contact Investigator Taylor or Investigator Gowan at 775-777-7310.