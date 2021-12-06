Elko police seek suspect in 2 armed robberies

ELKO -- The Elko Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in two armed robberies that occurred Sunday evening in the City of Elko.
The first robbery was at approximately 5:30 p.m. at a convenience store in the "tree streets" area of Elko. The suspect produced a silver handgun and demanded cash and a carton of cigarettes, then fled the business on foot in an unknown direction.
The second robbery occurred about an hour later at a gas station on Idaho Street. The same suspect again produced a silver handgun and demanded cash and a carton of cigarettes, then fled in what was described as a dark colored "beat up" passenger car.
The suspect is described as a white or light complected Hispanic or Native American male adult, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with a slender build, approximately 150 to 160 pounds.
He was wearing a grey sweatshirt with white paint spots, blue jeans, tan work boots and a black mask. A blue and white plaid shirt can be seen under the sweatshirt.
A red, white and blue key lanyard can be seen in the suspect's pants pocket.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elko PD detective Unit at 775-777-7310.
This week's felony arrests:
Elko County Jail: This week's felony arrests
Aldric L. Shirley
Aldric L. Shirley, 28, of Elko was arrested Nov. 25, 2021, on West Idaho Street for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Camden J. Clark
Camden J. Clark, 32, of Kearns, Utah, was arrested Nov. 29, 2021, on a felony warrant for burglary, establishing or possessing a financial forgery lab, and eight counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $160,000
Cassidy W. Carson
Cassidy W. Carson, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 2, 2021, at 3150 Argent Ave. for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, and violation of probation.
Jordin N. Asberry
Jordin N. Asberry, 29, of Reno was arrested Nov. 25, 2021, at 294 Idaho St. for destroying the property of another, trespassing and violating probation.
Joshua K. Kovall
Joshua K. Kovall, 27, of Elko was arrested Dec. 2, 2021, at 3700 Sundance Drive for violation of probation and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Kelli M. Kerecman
Kelli M. Kerecman, 42, was arrested Nov. 30, 2021, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $6,255
Kimberly S. Pierce
Kimberly S. Pierce, 53, of Plain City, Utah was arrested Nov. 30, 2021, at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for attempted burglary of a structure. Bail: $5,000
Kyle D. Leyva
Kyle D. Leyva, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 3, 2021, at 316 Dove Creek Drive for violation of probation.
Martin R. Hulford
Martin R. Hulford, 56, of Elko was arrested Nov. 28, 2021, at 440 Grant St. for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $65,000
Matthew S. Park
Matthew S. Park, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 26, 2021, at 477 Pineknot Drive for battery on a protected person, domestic battery and resisting a public officer. Bail: $9,280
Matthew T. Stratton
Matthew T. Stratton, 39, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; felony possession of a controlled substance; drug paraphernalia; failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime; and on a state prison hold.
Michael S. Swiger
Michael S. Swiger, 31, of Nucla, Colorado was arrested Dec. 1, 2021, on Interstate 80 near Wells for assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $21,385
Rashelle Brown
Rashelle Brown, 31, of Salt Lake City was arrested Nov. 28, 2021, at 101 Wendover Blvd. for battery, urinating/defecating in public, three counts of resisting a public officer and two counts of battery by a prisoner. Bail: $43,275
Samuel L. Hansen
Samuel L. Hansen, 23, of Elko was arrested Dec. 1, 2021, at 1500 Idaho St. for violation of probation and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Sara E. Steninger
Sara E. Steninger, 32, of Elko was arrested Dec. 1, 2021, at Fifth and Wilson streets on a felony warrant for eight counts of theft and four counts of misconduct by a public official. Bail: $170,000
Sean A. Tambini
Sean A. Tambini, 29, of Henderson was arrested Nov. 30, 2021, at Elko County Jail for violation of probation.
Shylow L. Hall
Shylow L. Hall, 45, of Wells was arrested Dec. 1, 2021, at First Street and Ruby Avenue for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, failure to obey sex offender registration laws and regulations, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $9,280
Wyatt J. Mendive
Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested Dec. 1, 2021, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for burglary while in possession of a gun, grand larceny of a gun, residential burglary, and grand larceny. Bail: $110,000
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.