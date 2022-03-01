Elko police: Stolen vehicle recovered twice in one weekend

ELKO – Elko police recovered a stolen vehicle – twice – after it was impounded and then released to the original suspect.

Officers were dispatched to a northside residence Friday afternoon on a report that Adam D. Hammond, 40, of Elko had removed the Ford F-150 pickup from private property without the owner’s consent on Thursday, by having a key made through fraudulent means.

Police found the pickup with Wyoming plates early Saturday morning and had it towed to the city yard for impoundment.

Then Hammond allegedly passed fraudulent State of Nevada DMV registration and bond paperwork on the vehicle, and it was wrongfully released to him.

Police said they relocated the vehicle parked in the street in front of Hammond’s residence. He again attempted to pass fraudulent DMV forms to law enforcement as being official state documents, according to court records.

This time Hammond was taken into custody on one count of possessing a stolen vehicle. His bail at Elko County Jail was listed at $20,000.

According to jail records, Hammond was booked in May 2017 on a petit larceny charge. He was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail in October 2017 and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.

