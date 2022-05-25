Elko police warn parents of ‘sextortion’ danger

ELKO -- The Elko Police Department released a statement Wednesday addressing a rise in “extortion/ sextortion” cases seen on social media platforms such as Snapchat and Facebook, as well as text messages.

“We would like to encourage parents to speak with their children about the dangers of social media and how to avoid falling victim to these types of cases,” stated the department.

In such cases, perpetrators are "friending" or "adding" people through social media platforms and often portray themselves as being similar in age -- a regular teenager -- with similar interests. Police said the perpetrators in these cases are not children or teenagers but adults.

“They often strike up conversations with the victims and eventually ask the victim for sexually explicit photos. The victims in these cases believe the perpetrator to be a friend and/or love Interest and send the photos via the social media platform at which time the perpetrator will then demand money, goods or services (sexual) from the victim. If the victim refuses, the perpetrator will threaten to send the sexually explicit photos of the individual to the parents, classmates, teachers, etc., thus gaining the victim's cooperation via threat of exposure.”

Perpetrators also send random text messages in which they state they already have scandalous photos of the victim and demand money in order not to post them online.

“In addition to these tactics, we would also like parents to caution their children about sharing photos online which can help determine their location” stated police. Examples are photos with specific landmarks, or photos in which the geolocations can determine the child's location. Police said these are very common tactics used by human traffickers.

“We are asking that you speak with your children and underscore the dangers of social media and speaking with strangers on the internet. We ask that you help your children understand that once photos are sent, they cannot be unsent and can be saved a multitude of ways. We also ask that you let your children know that if they find themselves in this situation to ask for help and file a police report rather than go along with the demands out of fear or embarrassment.”

The Elko Police Department invites anyone with questions to contact them at 775-777-7310.

