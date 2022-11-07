Elko residents sentenced to prison for graffiti at petroglyph site

LAS VEGAS – Two Elko residents have been sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan for conspiring to paint graffiti at the sacred White River Narrows site in Lincoln County. White River Narrows is known for its prehistoric petroglyphs dating over one hundred years old, and is a sacred site for the Paiute and Shoshone tribes.

According to court documents, from Sept. 14, 2019, to Oct. 8, 2019, Jonathan Pavon, aka “Cluer,” 28, conspired with Daniel Plata, aka “Velor,” 28, to spray paint “Cluer” and “Velor” in multiple locations at White River Narrows, including an approximately 20-foot-long graffiti image on a rock face containing petroglyphs.

Pavon pleaded guilty in June 2022 to misdemeanor conspiracy and a felony violation of the Archeological Resources Protection Act. He was sentenced Nov. 4 to six months for the misdemeanor conviction, and a year and a day of imprisonment for the felony conviction. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Plata pleaded guilty in July 2022 to a misdemeanor damage of archeological resources. He was sentenced to four months of imprisonment followed by eight months of home confinement.

“No restitution or repair can undo the damage done by those who would vandalize such a sacred and historical site as White River Narrows, but this ruling demonstrates that such crimes will not be met with a slap on the wrist,” said U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “Our Office will continue to work to ensure that anyone who desecrates sacred tribal lands and artifacts are held accountable.”

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Land Management and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

To report natural resources crimes on BLM-managed public lands, please call the BLM tip line at 833-660-5771 or email TRFOtipline@blm.gov.