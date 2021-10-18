 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko robbery suspect arrested in Montana
0 comments
alert top story

Elko robbery suspect arrested in Montana

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Las Vegas man charged in the violent robbery of a customer at an Elko convenience store in August was booked into Elko County Jail over the weekend.

Steven R. Mondragon, 29, is accused of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, robbery with deadly weapon, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit robbery, grand larceny and battery.

Police said Mondragon was identified as one of three men who approached a California couple at the Maverik on Mountain City Highway around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 13.

An officer stated in a police report that a man later identified as Norman Wasson, 37, of Elko appeared to be distracting the victim as another suspect, later identified as Mondragon, struck him in the back of the head with a wine bottle from the store. Then Mondragon and the third man, identified as Norbert L. Lenoir III, 23, of Carlin, began beating on the victim and kicking him.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An estimated $25,000 worth of jewelry — including a diamond necklace and a Rolex watch — was taken from the man.

Wasson and Lenoir were arrested shortly after the incident.

Mondragon was arrested in Cascade, Montana, and booked into the Elko County Jail on Saturday. His bail is listed at $145,000.

According to a Las Vegas Sun report, Mondragon was arrested in August 2010 after he fired a gun into a crowd during a gang-related dispute, injuring three people. Two other men with him escaped in a car.

Nevada Department of Corrections records show that he was sentenced to prison. His last Parole Board hearing was in February 2019.

Road trip? No thanks. For this list, we'll be ranking the most shocking, disturbing, and unsolved crimes to take place on rest stops or along desolate highways.
Steven Mondragon

Mondragon
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lemurs have a 'gourd time' at Oregon Zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News