Elko robbery suspect arrested in Montana

ELKO – A Las Vegas man charged in the violent robbery of a customer at an Elko convenience store in August was booked into Elko County Jail over the weekend.

Steven R. Mondragon, 29, is accused of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, robbery with deadly weapon, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit robbery, grand larceny and battery.

Police said Mondragon was identified as one of three men who approached a California couple at the Maverik on Mountain City Highway around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 13.

Valuable jewelry taken in Elko convenience store robbery, court records say ELKO – An estimated $25,000 worth of jewelry — including a diamond necklace and a Rolex watch — was taken from a man who was robbed and beaten…

An officer stated in a police report that a man later identified as Norman Wasson, 37, of Elko appeared to be distracting the victim as another suspect, later identified as Mondragon, struck him in the back of the head with a wine bottle from the store. Then Mondragon and the third man, identified as Norbert L. Lenoir III, 23, of Carlin, began beating on the victim and kicking him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An estimated $25,000 worth of jewelry — including a diamond necklace and a Rolex watch — was taken from the man.

Wasson and Lenoir were arrested shortly after the incident.

2 arrested following robbery at Elko convenience store ELKO – Two suspects have been arrested and a third is being sought after a man was robbed at a convenience store on Mountain City Highway.

Mondragon was arrested in Cascade, Montana, and booked into the Elko County Jail on Saturday. His bail is listed at $145,000.