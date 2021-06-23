Elko school board sends new letter to Sisolak

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“For the academic success, athletic excellence, and mental well-being of our students, it is respectfully requested that mask mandates and any mandatory Covid vaccination not be required in subsequent school years,” the letter stated. “In addition, student participation in activities should not be restricted based on Covid immunization. The wearing of a face covering and Covid vaccination should be an optional medical decision left up to parents/ guardians and their children.”

The board also appealed for local control in those areas.

“Each community, based on local factors, should determine the necessity of mitigation efforts,” they wrote. “The Elko County School District Board of Trustees, with support from our local communities, requests mask mandates and any mandatory Covid vaccination not be required in ensuing school years; and furthermore, any mitigation efforts be left to local control.”

Regarding vaccinations, the board referred to NRS 392.435(1) that lists required immunizations for students. They also cited “growing concerns that the Covid vaccine could be added by regulation or emergency directive prior to the start of school in the fall. This seems like a real possibility given the statute’s catch-all language regarding, ‘Such other diseases as the local board of health or the State Board of Health may determine.’”