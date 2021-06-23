Elko school board sends new letter to Sisolak

ELKO – The school district is seeking more local and parental control over mask mandates and the possibility of required Covid vaccinations in Elko County schools from Gov. Steve Sisolak.
A two-page letter outlining those concerns from the Elko County School Board of Trustees was unanimously approved Tuesday evening.
It was drafted in a workshop attended by the board on June 16 as a scheduled meeting and agenda item, initially suggested by Trustee Candace Wines at the previous regular board meeting.
Wines’ proposal was in response to multiple complaints from parents, students and community members regarding vaccination clinics on or near school property and updated mask mandates that excluded masks for young elementary children but still required them for older students attending the same school.
This letter was sparked by community input and the recently formed Parents of Elko County group. It listed three areas of concern: the extension of mask mandates, possible mandatory Covid immunizations, and potential restrictions from school activities based on a student’s vaccination status.
“For the academic success, athletic excellence, and mental well-being of our students, it is respectfully requested that mask mandates and any mandatory Covid vaccination not be required in subsequent school years,” the letter stated. “In addition, student participation in activities should not be restricted based on Covid immunization. The wearing of a face covering and Covid vaccination should be an optional medical decision left up to parents/ guardians and their children.”
The board also appealed for local control in those areas.
“Each community, based on local factors, should determine the necessity of mitigation efforts,” they wrote. “The Elko County School District Board of Trustees, with support from our local communities, requests mask mandates and any mandatory Covid vaccination not be required in ensuing school years; and furthermore, any mitigation efforts be left to local control.”
Regarding vaccinations, the board referred to NRS 392.435(1) that lists required immunizations for students. They also cited “growing concerns that the Covid vaccine could be added by regulation or emergency directive prior to the start of school in the fall. This seems like a real possibility given the statute’s catch-all language regarding, ‘Such other diseases as the local board of health or the State Board of Health may determine.’”
The letter points to the FDA’s designation of the Covid vaccine under the Emergency Use Authorization and how mandating it could violate the state Constitution.
“Until full licensure and approval has been obtained, no vaccine should be forced upon the population, least of all upon our children,” the board wrote. “Even without the EUA designation, the decision of whether or not to inject a child should be made solely by a parent or guardian. Under no circumstances should the right to a public education, guaranteed by the Nevada Constitution, be made conditional upon receipt of any vaccine.”
The motion was made by Trustee Ira Wines and seconded by Brian Zeiszler.
Overall, the board appealed to the governor for “assurances” that he or his office would take a closer look at the concerns of the school district and community regarding current and future Covid mitigation policies.
“These issues are weighing heavily on the Board and our communities. We would like to receive some assurances from your office addressing each of these concerns,” the board stated.