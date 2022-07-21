Elko sex offender to be released from prison

ELKO – A man accused of having sex with a teenage boy dozens of times has been granted parole after serving less than half of his sentence.

Alfredo Gonzalez Puentes was sentenced to up to eight years in prison but is scheduled to be released after serving a little over three years.

According to court documents, the abuse by Puentes started in 2005 when he showed the 13-year-old victim a pornographic movie. Subsequent instances of oral sex and other sexual acts amounting to 40 or more took place over the next six years in Puentes’ northside home and in his vehicles, according to a criminal complaint. Several of the contacts occurred when Puentes was cutting the boy’s hair.

The allegations were reported to police in July 2015, and Puentes was charged with multiple felonies. He was 49 years old and living in Long Beach, California when he was arrested in April 2017 on a warrant.

Puentes pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual assault in August 2018. He was sentenced to a maximum of eight years in prison by District Judge Nancy Porter in May 2019, with parole eligibility after 30 months. He was also credited with serving 29 days in jail.

The Nevada Parole Board approved his parole in June and he is expected to be released from Lovelock Correctional Center in September. Puentes is required to register as a sex offender for life.