Elko sheriff explains role in missing person investigation

ELKO – A missing Utah man called family members from his home two days after he was seen in Montello, Nevada, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

The office released a statement Thursday about the disappearance of Dylan Rounds, 19, whose farm is near Lucin, Utah.

“We would like to clarify our involvement in this case as there is misinformation that the Elko County Sheriff’s Office has jurisdiction over this case,” said the release. The ECSO is assisting the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office in Utah and has been directing anyone with information on Rounds’ whereabouts to contact them.

According to the Elko Sheriff’s Office, Rounds was seen in Montello on May 26, not May 27 as reported on social media. He ate at a local establishment there and then returned to Utah.

Cellphone data was used to track his phone around his farm near Lucin. He made a phone call to a family member on May 28 at approximately 6:51 a.m. Mountain Time.

“We can confirm that phone call was made from the farm based off the cell data,” stated ECSO. “Dylan disappeared sometime after he made that phone call.”

Based on that information, jurisdiction for the case is retained by Utah law enforcement.

“We were first notified of this case on May 31, 2022, when we responded to Montello on a call that someone was being held hostage in Montello. Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Montello and searched a residence with the consent of the owner. At that time, we reached out to Box Elder County and offered our assistance,” the statement continued.

“We have been diligently working with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office and providing them resources they have requested. We have also escorted their detectives into Nevada where they have conducted interviews with people that may be associated with Dylan’s case. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has accommodated all requests by Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office for interviews of persons associated with this case.

“Detectives and deputies from our office have also been conducting a parallel investigation into information we can connect to any person or persons with information on the Nevada side. We have been sharing those interviews with detectives from Box Elder County.”

The Elko County Sheriff's Office will not release any information that has the potential to compromise an active, ongoing investigation. Any additional details involving this case will be released by the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office.

