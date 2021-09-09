Elko sheriff’s deputy arrested on sex, drug charges

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday reported the arrest of one of its own deputies on charges that date back seven years.
Richard Lespade was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault, battery with the intent to commit a sexual assault, and sale or transportation of a controlled substance. His bail was listed at $770,000.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that an arrest warrant was issued for Lespade, and worked in cooperation with the Elko Police Department on the arrest.
“Upon learning of the initial allegations, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office immediately placed Deputy Lespade on administrative leave,” stated the sheriff’s office. “Further, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a separate internal affairs investigation into the incident.”
The initial offenses are alleged to have occurred in 2014, prior to Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza being elected.
“The Elko County Sheriff’s Office understands that these are very significant allegations against a member of this office and will work diligently to discover the facts surrounding this case,” stated the announcement. “Sheriff Narvaiza will not tolerate this type of behavior from a member of this agency and would like to assure our community that he fully supports both the criminal and administrative investigations."
Narvaiza said he also fully supports the Elko County District Attorney’s Office in their decision to charge this case. The Sheriff’s Office will provide full cooperation with the criminal investigation, as well as ensure that the administrative investigation is completed in a thorough and timely fashion.
Lespade was also in the news four years ago when a gun registered to him was used in a December 2016 shooting at the Smith’s grocery parking lot in Elko.
Lespade, who worked security at the Elko County Courthouse when the case went to trial, testified in court that the .40-caliber SIG Sauer was a gift from family and had been stolen. James R. Blake, 30, pleaded no contest to shooting Michael May and was sentenced to prison with parole eligibility after 28 months.