Elko sheriff’s deputy arrested on sex, drug charges

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday reported the arrest of one of its own deputies on charges that date back seven years.

Richard Lespade was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault, battery with the intent to commit a sexual assault, and sale or transportation of a controlled substance. His bail was listed at $770,000.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that an arrest warrant was issued for Lespade, and worked in cooperation with the Elko Police Department on the arrest.

“Upon learning of the initial allegations, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office immediately placed Deputy Lespade on administrative leave,” stated the sheriff’s office. “Further, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a separate internal affairs investigation into the incident.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The initial offenses are alleged to have occurred in 2014, prior to Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza being elected.