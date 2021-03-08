Elko sheriff's office warns of shipping scam

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new phishing scam.

Fraudulent messages from individuals claiming to be associated with shipping companies can arrive via email, text and telephone call. These communications may include official titles, logos, or colors which make them appear authentic, stated the sheriff’s office. The communication may even contain tracking numbers that appear to be valid.

“If you receive such a communication asking for payment or personal information in return for your packages in transit, do not reply or communicate with the sender,” stated the sheriff’s office.

“These requests are often made with a sense of urgency. Do not make payment to the sender in response to the receipt of these communications. Do not provide personal information to the sender.”

Anyone who loses money from such a scam should contact local law enforcement, their bank, or the State Attorney General’s office.

