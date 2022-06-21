 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko woman accused of breaking into apartment

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into an apartment and trying to set it on fire over the weekend.

Maria B. Esquivel, 38, was booked into Elko County Jail on one count of residential burglary on June 18.

According to the police report, Elko Police officers were dispatched to a local residence on a call of a female breaking the windows of an apartment.

Esquivel had previously lived at the apartment but had been evicted and the locks changed, law enforcement reported.

Police determined she broke the front window of the apartment to gain entry and then “proceeded to damage the stove and turn on all the burners in what appeared to be an attempt to catch the location on fire.”

Esquivel was jailed on $20,000 bail.

Maria Esquivel

