Elko woman accused of dealing drugs from home in tree streets

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on multiple drug charges after allegedly selling heroin and methamphetamine from a small rental home on Juniper Street.

After investigating and confirming drugs were being sold from the backyard residence, police executed a search warrant and found Liney Cervantes, 41, and Thomas G. Wall III, 33, inside. They confiscated a large baggie containing more than 39 grams of apparent methamphetamine and smaller packages of meth and apparent heroin, according to the police report.

Also found were a digital scale and two types of prescription drugs.

Cervantes was booked on two counts of offering or attempting to sell a controlled substance, possession of 28-42 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 14 grams of a controlled substance, and two counts of possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription. Her bail was listed at $75,000.

Wall was arrested on one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, with bail listed at $5,000.

According to Elko County Jail records, Cervantes was arrested in November 2014 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they were called to a domestic dispute involving the father of her children, and she reportedly threatened to stab him with a screwdriver she was holding. She then swung at him with the screwdriver, police said.

She was found guilty in Elko Justice Court of disturbing the peace, and sentenced to 25 days in jail, suspended for one year after being given credit for 12 days served.

Wall was arrested on felony drug charges in October 2019. He pleaded guilty in May 2020 to two counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and placed on probation for three years.

