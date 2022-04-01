Elko woman accused of grand theft auto

March 22 - Simons

Aaron Mark Bloomfield, 39, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

ELKO – A Wells man who rode to Elko with his brother in a borrowed car is accused of driving off with the car when his brother went into a convenience store.

The incident occurred in early October but Aaron M. Bloomfield, 39, wasn’t arrested until Jan. 15, after a complaint was filed by the Elko District Attorney’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy was called on the morning of Oct. 3 by a man who said he lent his car to a neighbor who needed it to drive to Elko. He later received a call from the neighbor who told him that his brother had driven off with it as he was shopping for antifreeze.

The neighbor called the man repeatedly throughout the night stating that he needed a ride home because he was stranded in Elko, according to the deputy’s report.

Bloomfield faces a charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle. His bail was listed at $20,000.

Crystal Gilliland attempted assault with deadly

Robert Huff credit card

Robert Martinez stalking

Robert Lee grand theft auto

Michael Elizondo uttering forged

ELKO – An Elko woman who has been arrested seven times in the past two years was booked this week on charges of stealing a car that was lent to her by a woman she didn’t know.

Elko police were called to a motel on Nov. 14 where a man said he let a woman borrow a car that belonged to his girlfriend at 1 a.m. that morning. Myranda J. Reich, 28, was supposed to return the 2015 Ford Fusion an hour later but instead she stopped answering text message and kept using the car, according to a police report.

When police contacted the car’s owner about the theft, she confirmed that she had agreed to let Reich use the car but she didn’t really know her, she had only seen pictures of her on Facebook.

Shortly after the car was reported stolen, the boyfriend contacted police and said he found it parked in the downtown corridor with the keys in the door.

Reich was charged in a Feb. 14 criminal complaint with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, felony theft, embezzlement, and taking possession of vehicle without owner’s consent.

According to Elko County Jail records, Reich was arrested in January 2020 for felony drug possession, February 2020 for possession to sell a controlled substance, May 2020 for two counts of drug possession, August 2020 for failure to follow condition of a suspended sentenced, October 2020 for two felony counts of drug possession, and in December 2020 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

In June 2021, Reich pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail by District Judge Al Kacin.

She was arrested again in November 2021 and February 2022 for violating probation.

The booking sheet for her latest arrest did not list any bail amounts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0